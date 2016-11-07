Bishop Consecration: Christians Struggle To Raise Money

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: With just one month left to the consecration and ordainment of the 3rd Bishop of The Diocese of Lango, raising funds to the Holy cause has registered low response.

The event scheduled to take place on the 13th August, 2017 at All Saints Cathedral Boroboro in Adekokwok Sub County, Lira district was budgeted to cost Shs304m.

This website has learnt that each archdeaconry in the Diocese, Churches have been tasked to collect certain amount of money each Sunday.

Diocese of Lango has fifteen (15) archdeaconaries and nearly 2,000 churches, each tasked to contribute monies or items in kind.

Individual and companies have been approached to help in raising funds for the forthcoming event.

Speaking to this website early this week, Sam Atul, the chairperson Laity for the Diocese of Lango who also doubles as the chairperson local organizing committee for the fundraising says only 25% (Shs76m) was collected by Monday, 3rd June.

Atul says several meetings were to take place to ensure money was realized in time.

“We are also receiving other donation like animals, birds and others in kind. All will be equated to monetary form,” he said.

At least 5,000 guests are expected to Grace the consecration and ordainment of Bishop elect, Rev. Canon Dr. Olwa Alfred as the new Bishop of Diocese of Lango.

Bishop elect shall succeed Bishop John Charles Odur Kami whose term of serving Sheeps of God expires on 13th August, 2017 at 10am.