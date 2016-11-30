BIG IS BIG! Ed Cheune In New Shs350m Wheels

Edward Cheune alias Ed Cheune’s love for cars is truly insatiable. He purchases ride after the other , while giving them custom number plates.

The latest we have is that South African based Ugandan the businessman has acquired new monster wheels Audi R8 believed to have costed USSD 100,000, approximately UGX 350M.

A close source inside the camp confirmed that indeed Cheune bought a brand new Audi R8, red in color a whopping 350M price tag.

Custom number plate ‘Cheune 5’, this now joins his ever-growing fleet that has a Ford, BMW, Lamborghini, among others.

His love for cars is undeniably one of the traits that differentiate him from the other wannabe spenders, who struggle to keep up with the standards.

If you didn’t know, An Audi R8 is a mid-engine, 2-seater sports car which uses Audi’s trademark quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. It was introduced by the German car manufacturer Audi AG in 2006.