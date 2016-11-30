Betty Mpologoma Faces Arrest Over Vandalism

Veteran singer Betty Mpologoma could be arrested anytime from now.

This comes after her fans got rowdy and vandalized items in Buwenge-Jinja, where she was performing last week.

According to sources, the incident happened on Wednesday evening. The singer was hired and booked by a Jinja based music promoter/businessman identified as Haruna Mugula. It is said that Mpologoma had been paid to perform at the show many times earlier but she’d failed to appear until Wednesday when she did.

Her fans who seemed to had gotten fed up of her not showing up after paying their hard-earned money to see her perform. While on stage, the fans got rowdy and destroyed everything they could lay their hands on including chairs, tables, music equipment among other things.

“Mpologoma herself narrowly survived being lynched and some horny male fans wanted to rape her,” intimates an eyewitness.

As a result, the show organizer has tasked Mpologoma to pay for the damages incurred or face arrest for driving the fans into getting chaotic.