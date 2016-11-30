Menu

Best Kemigisa, Katuramu Shocking Secrets Leak

 

John Sanyu Katuramu, the former Tooro Kingdom prime minister who is currently  incarcerated at Luzira   Maximum prisons serving a life sentence, is a man who has deep secrets with Queen mother Best Kemigisa!

The secrets between Katuramu and Kemigisa are so deep that they even resulted into the murder  of prince Charles Happy  Kijanangoma and Katuramu’s being in Luzira. Kijanangoma was murdered on March 25th, 1999, a few hours before he testified in court in a matter that involved Tooro kingdom affairs, Kemigisa and Katuramu.

According to our sources,  Katuramu was very friendly with  Kemigisa before and after late Omukama Patrick Orimi Kaboyo’s death. However, after Kaboyo’s  death, the friendship and cooperation between  Katuramu intensified and whispers that he wanted to take over the throne started going around the corridors of Karuziika palace.

But on hearing the said rumours Kijanangoma, being a prince in Tooro kingdom, became so uncomfortable with the fact that Katuramu was so friendly with Kemigisa after Omukama Kaboyo’s death and was planning to take over the throne from then very young Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, the current Tooro king.

Kijanangoma vowed not to allow Katuramu, who was not of royal clan to take over the throne, so he decided to rally Tooro elders   to support him such that he could expose Katuramu’s strange friendship with Kemigisa and plot to grab the throne from Oyo.

It said that when he learnt of their plot, Katuramu retaliated viciously and ended up being arrested for Kijanangoma’s murder.

Katuramu and his nephew Patrick Kwezi were convicted for murder by Justice John Bosco Katutsi for Kijanangoma’s murder in 2001, although he survived the gallows after the November 2009 Supreme Court ruling that condemned prisoners be executed within three years of confirmation of their sentence, which hadn’t happened to him.

 

 

 

 

 

