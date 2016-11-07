Besigye’s Man Floors M7’s Elly Karuhanga In Oil Vote
By Our Reporters
Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) unites all stakeholders with anything to do with our nascent oil sector and these are mostly private sector players.
As such, UCMP has a lot of influence within Uganda and abroad and President Museveni has always used his former Nyabushozi MP and private legal advisor Elly Karuhanga to maintain grip on it.
Many Musevenists had wished to have Karuhanga become the Chairman for UCMP Board of Trustees (BoT) which is the topmost organ.
But during the elections held a few days ago, the very wealthy ex-Minister Sir Richard Kaijuka, who fell out with the mainstream NRM government after lifting of term limits in 2005, prevailed and members overwhelmingly elected him as their BoT chairman.
His opposition to lifting of term limits led to the conclusion that Kaijuka was tending towards FDC and its founding President Col Kizza Besigye at some point considered making him party envoy to the business community.
The information we obtained from the Amber House-based UCMP Secretariat manned by CEO Irene Nakalyango shows that Karuhanga nevertheless didn’t walk away empty-handed as he was elected chairman UCMP Council, an organ lower than Kaijuka’s BoT in the UCMP hierarchy.
THE FULL RESULTS
Below are the details showing how the election results went and the elected Office Bearers in their various categories include:
Board of Trustees
Chairman Hon. Richard Kaijuka
Vice Chairman Mr. Jimmy Mugerwa
Treasurer Ms. Kellen Kayonga
General Secretary Mr. Paul Sherwen
Member Mr. Gordon Sentiba
UCMP Council
Chairman Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga
Vice Chairman Mr. Patrick Mweheire
General Secretary Mr. Sam Thakkar
Treasurer Mr. Jeff Baitwa
Council Mr. Abdul Kibuuka
Council Mr. Adewale Fayemi
Council Mr. Xiao Zong Wei
Council Mr. Daniel Pettersson
Council Mr. Nicholas Ecimu
Members of the UCMP Advisory are as follows:
|Name
|Advisory Committee
|Oliver Lalani- Roofings Group
|Minerals
|Tony Otoa- TOTAL E&P
|Oil & Gas
|Patricia Ojangole- Uganda Development Bank
|Finance
|Allan Mugisha- Ernst & Young
|Tax & Investment
|Pamela Natamba- PWC
|Local Content
|Miriam Magala- Uganda Insurers Association
|Insurance
|Gerald Mukyenga- Multilines International
|Health Safety & Environment
|Carol Athiyo- AON Risk Solutions
|Public Relations
|Name
|Committee
|Joshua Ogwal- Ligomarc Advocates
|Legal & Advisory
|Natasha Venus- Sipa Exploration
|Human Resources
|Dilip Bhandari- Spedag Interfreight
|Logistics
|Peter Bitarakwate- ZAKHEM
|Special Advisor to the Chairman
|Advisor Dr. Josephine Wapakabulo- Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC)
|Special Advisor
|Aggrey Ashaba- GCC Services
|International Relations