Besigye’s Man Floors M7’s Elly Karuhanga In Oil Vote

By Our Reporters

Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) unites all stakeholders with anything to do with our nascent oil sector and these are mostly private sector players.

As such, UCMP has a lot of influence within Uganda and abroad and President Museveni has always used his former Nyabushozi MP and private legal advisor Elly Karuhanga to maintain grip on it.

Many Musevenists had wished to have Karuhanga become the Chairman for UCMP Board of Trustees (BoT) which is the topmost organ.

But during the elections held a few days ago, the very wealthy ex-Minister Sir Richard Kaijuka, who fell out with the mainstream NRM government after lifting of term limits in 2005, prevailed and members overwhelmingly elected him as their BoT chairman.

His opposition to lifting of term limits led to the conclusion that Kaijuka was tending towards FDC and its founding President Col Kizza Besigye at some point considered making him party envoy to the business community.

The information we obtained from the Amber House-based UCMP Secretariat manned by CEO Irene Nakalyango shows that Karuhanga nevertheless didn’t walk away empty-handed as he was elected chairman UCMP Council, an organ lower than Kaijuka’s BoT in the UCMP hierarchy.

THE FULL RESULTS

Below are the details showing how the election results went and the elected Office Bearers in their various categories include:

Board of Trustees

Chairman Hon. Richard Kaijuka

Vice Chairman Mr. Jimmy Mugerwa

Treasurer Ms. Kellen Kayonga

General Secretary Mr. Paul Sherwen

Member Mr. Gordon Sentiba

UCMP Council

Chairman Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga

Vice Chairman Mr. Patrick Mweheire

General Secretary Mr. Sam Thakkar

Treasurer Mr. Jeff Baitwa

Council Mr. Abdul Kibuuka

Council Mr. Adewale Fayemi

Council Mr. Xiao Zong Wei

Council Mr. Daniel Pettersson

Council Mr. Nicholas Ecimu

Members of the UCMP Advisory are as follows:

Name Advisory Committee Oliver Lalani- Roofings Group Minerals Tony Otoa- TOTAL E&P Oil & Gas Patricia Ojangole- Uganda Development Bank Finance Allan Mugisha- Ernst & Young Tax & Investment Pamela Natamba- PWC Local Content Miriam Magala- Uganda Insurers Association Insurance Gerald Mukyenga- Multilines International Health Safety & Environment Carol Athiyo- AON Risk Solutions Public Relations