Besigye Vows to Shun Court In Treason Case

By Stuart Yiga

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has for the second time vowed not to return before the Nakawa court, but this time for extension of his bail granted to him by the High court.

Besigye who had on Friday returned for the mention of his treason case and extension of bail also dared the state to arrest him if it so wishes as today has been his last day to report to court.

However, one year and a month now, state prosecutor Carolyne Apia still reports of incomplete police inquiries which do not permit the DPP to commit Dr. Besigye to the trial court.

This has angered Dr. Besigye who had since refused to return to court for the mention of his case to the extent of vowing to defy the bail conditions set by the High court last year of continuous reporting back to court.

The four time presidential flop was arrested in May 2016 and charged with Treason; detained at Luzira prison for 2 months before he executed a 100m shillings bond in exchange for his freedom.

Besigye’s treason case arise from last year’s February presidential polls which he claims to have won hence allegedly swearing in himself to the highest office of the country.

Prosecution States that Besigye after losing the election made a video that went viral on social media and made statements which were calculated to mean that he is attempting to ascend to the office of the president of Uganda without following the legal prescribed process.

Presiding grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi however adjourned the case to the 1st September, 2017.