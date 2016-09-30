Besigye meets Ghana Gov’t delegation

Details have emerged regarding Besigye arrival in Ghana for President Elect Nana Akufo’s swearing in ceremony.

FDC president Gen Mugisha Muntu joined Besigye on this defiance trip which FDC DSG Harod Kaija says KB undertook in his capacity as the head of the People’s Government Network (PGN).

The latest photos show Besigye flanked by new Ghana government officials while in Accra.

According to Mulindwa Walid, one of Besigye’s social media communication assistants, the opposition politician was warmly received at the Accra airport in a very dignified way.

“From Accra airport, the people’s president was welcomed by New Patriotic Party campaign Chairman Hon Peter Mac Manu,” Walid said.

He adds Dr. Besigye and his party president Gen Muntu will be among the dignitaries that attending Mama’s swearing in ceremony and his VP Dr Al Hajj Mahmood Bawumia at Accra’s Independence square.