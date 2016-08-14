Besigye Insists He Won Election, Calls For People Led Struggle To ‘Reclaim Country’

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) part presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye has called for a people led movement to ‘reclaim the country’s institutions.’

Besigye made this call while addressing FDC’s UK chapter on Saturday insisting that he won the hotly contested February presidential elections.

The former FDC president who is facing treason charges called for a “non-partisan, non-violent struggle; a people led movement”, aimed at “reclaiming the power of Uganda’ s institutions.”

President Yoweri Museveni, Besigye’s political nemesis was declared winner of the February 18, presidential elections with just over 60%. Besigye came came second with 35%.

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima who also doubles as Oxfam International ED, reechoed her hubby’s words saying Ugandans should be ready to pay the price if the country is to be free of any form of injustice.

“I am married to a man who stands up to injustice and does not count the cost. Those just scare you. I heard you saying that the spies are here and you pointed to one corner. Those are bullies, look at them in the eyes and take a stand. The power shifts back to you. lets take a stand. To be human means not to accept injustice. Do not accept injustice, we take a stand we take the blows,” Winnie said.

Besigye arrived in London on Friday days after court in Kampala had given him permission to travel outside Uganda.

The opposition strongman had through his lawyers led by Ernest Kalibbala asked court to skip reporting for a month because he intended to travel to foreign countries for a private visit.