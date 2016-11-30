I Cannot Live On Court Appearances – Besigye

Uganda’s opposition politician Kizza Besigye has declared that he can no longer appear in Uganda courts of law as required because he cannot LIVE ON Court.

In a twitter outburst after skipping a scheduled court appearance in Kabale, the former FDC presidential candidate declared:

“I am supposed to live IN courts over trumped up charges, but can’t live ON courts!’

Besigye is basically declaring that he has to find ways of earning a living other that wasting time with court appearances.

Last month after a court appearance at Nakawa, Besigye vowed not to honor other scheduled court sessions.

Besigye is charged with numerous cases in courts around the country and many have gone on for years with any progress as investigations are incomplete and FDC activists have alleged that this a form of political persecution against the opposition leader.

At yesterday’s court session, even the State Prosecutor didn’t appear before the Kabale Chief Magistrate’s Court Kagoda Ntende.

But Besigye’s lawyer Justus Muhangi appeared and told that his clients was unable to make an appearance. Muhangi told court that Besigye was out of the country and his co accused had got a car breakdown en-route to court and couldn’t arrive in time.

Besigye is charged together with Ingrid Turinawe, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, Rukungiri Municipality MP Roland Kaginda Mugume and Western region Democratic Party Vice President Imam Makumbi.

The group are charged with inciting violence, injuring policemen on duty and occasioning malicious damage to property.