Bebe Cool’s Row With Bobi Wine Fans Deepens

Singer Bebe Cool made a blunder on Friday evening when he posted an update of his Coke Studio recordings.

Bebe took to his Facebook timeline to reveal how he had finished his fourth day in the Coke Studio with hectic rehearsals.

This was like throwing a stone in a bee hive. On reading his update, newly elected Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine’s fans attacked Bebe cool with lots of mockery, some of which we have managed to capture.

One fan went on to mock Bebe Cool by posting that when a elephant dies, one doesn’t have to announce the death of a rabbit.

Bebe was also reminded that the trending news was Bobi Wine’s win of Kyadondo East MP by-elections, not his Coke Studio blah-blah.

Some fans even branded Bebe Cool Coke studio update as ‘Mbozzi Zamalwa’, meaning fake jazz that can only be found at Ajone (Malwa) joints.