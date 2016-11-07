Bebe Cool Tipped For Ministerial Post

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has been tipped to be ready to take up position of State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, a position currently held by Democratic Party (DP)’s Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

The above discussion came up during a weekend meeting at State House, Entebbe, in which President Yoweri Museveni met a faction of District Youth Leaders under the National Youth Council.

Sources have told us that Richard Masaba (Kampala District Youth Chairman) led a faction of District Youth Chairpersons, under National Youth Council following an earlier faction that reportedly met the President, but resorted to asking for personal benefits like cars and huge cash.

During the meeting, Kyadondo East by-election in which NRM was floored came up, with the youth telling the President that singer-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has become so popular and that there was urgent need to counter him with an equally balanced force.

The matter was coupled with a Cabinet list recently circulated on social media indicating that National Youth Council boss Lillian Aber is headed for a Ministerial job as Minister for Youth and Children Affairs. It was from the above meeting that one of the youth leaders, we are told, said, “Your Excellency, a purported new Cabinet list seen recently on social media put Lillian Aber as Minister for Youth and Children Affairs.

However, she has not done anything and is just busy pursuing her career. We would like to have a person of an equal status so as to counter Bobi Wine.” Having said that, the President reportedly asked whom they think is able to counter Bobi Wine, to which a response, ‘Bebe Cool’ was sounded from all youth leaders, with arguments that he (Bebe Cool) is pro-NRM and is arguably of same celebrity status as Bobi.

According to sources, the President shook his head in positives before taking a brief note. Bebe Cool, also son of former Minister Bidandi Ssali, was among the popular ‘Tubonga Nawe’ artistes who helped President Yoweri Museveni to comb the country for votes ahead of the 2016 Presidential elections.

We have since learnt that intelligence has been tasked to investigate the singer’s education background to make sure that he can pass the vetting process during the appointment committee in Parliament before President Museveni nominate him for a Cabinet post.

Reports indicate that Bebe Cool never completed his ‘A’ level at Makerere College from where he was expelled, forcing him to branch to the music bandwagon.

However, the singer claims that he completed his Advanced level at Kololo Senior secondary school, although he didn’t score many points as he had expected in his PEM/Art combination, despite of his brightness in class.

Bebe Cool is so proud that he scored only 3 points out of this combination.