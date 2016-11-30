Bebe Cool, Son Clash Over Sugar Mama

Self-styled Big Size singer Bebe Cool will not like this at all. Info from Gagamel corridors is that Bebe Cool and his son Allan Hendricks Ssali are clashing over the latter’s lover.

It should be noted last year Allan was reported to be in a romantic relationship with Jackie Kateme, a singer attached to Gagamel Phamily.

However, what is disturbing the ‘Kabulengane’ hit maker is the fact that sexy light-skinned Jackie is seven years older than Allan.

It is alleged that Bebe Cool is against his son dating a woman almost a decade older than him and who can easily pass for a sugar mama. As a result, word is that Allan has been warned off Jackie by his father, although he appears to be head-over-heels in love with her.

This has caused friction between the two. Allan and Jackie have been together for close to a year although secretly, until a few months back when they made their romance public.

Recently, they were spotted together at Kireka based New Victoria Bar during the All-white party. However, Allan did not want to be snapped with Jackie. In fact at some point, he hid behind her back to avoid being snapped with her but our ever alert Snoops snapped them seated together.