Bebe Cool Is Homeless – Kenzo

The biff between singers Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo and Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has escalated.

Kenzo has reportedly assured Bebe Cool to first complete his ‘Byafaayo’ house before attacking him again, because very soon he might not have a place to call home.

According to sources, Kenzo brags that Bebe Cool cannot be compared to him, because despite the many years he has been singing, the ‘self-proclaimed’ Big Size has failed to complete his house in Kiwatule, yet the landlord wants to sell off the house he currently occupies.

It should be noted that Bebe started constructing his Byafaayo house in 2008 and last year he allegedly got millions from the ‘Tubonga Nawe’ project which he was expected to use to complete the house.

However, he blew the money of buying a DMC Mercedes Benz which he often grounds due to mechanical faults, meaning that he registered a loss.

Actually, even this year might end without him entering the house. As a result of this, Kenzo was overheard boasting that “How can an old man who still rents want to compare himself to me, who is a landlord with my own houses?”

Although he used to brag about his Byafaayo house severally, Bebe Cool has since remained tightlipped about it these days.