Bebe Cool Biffs Kenzo Over Alaine Collabo

Celebrated musicians Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo will never be on good terms with each other ever since Kenzo snatched Rema Namakula, his baby mama, from Bebe’s Gagamel crew.

Bebe had allegedly ‘invested a lot’ in Rema by the time Kenzo snatched her.

Bebe thus accuses Kenzo to date of snatching his ‘gold mine’ in the name of Rema.

But Kenzo’s pals now claim that Bebe is biffing him over his collabo with Jamaican international reggae star Alaine titled ‘Addicted’, which is set to be released soon.

Kenzo’s pals allege that Bebe has failed to come to terms with Kenzo’s rapid success, thereby turning envy into loathe.