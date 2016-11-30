Menu

Bebe Cool Biffs Kenzo  Over Alaine Collabo

Celebrated musicians Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo will never be on good terms with each other ever since Kenzo snatched  Rema Namakula, his baby mama, from Bebe’s Gagamel crew.

Bebe had allegedly ‘invested a lot’ in Rema by the time Kenzo snatched her.

Bebe thus accuses Kenzo  to date of snatching his ‘gold mine’ in the name of Rema.

But Kenzo’s pals now claim that Bebe is biffing him over his collabo with Jamaican international reggae star Alaine titled ‘Addicted’, which is set to be released soon.

Kenzo’s pals allege that Bebe has failed to come to terms with Kenzo’s rapid success, thereby turning envy into loathe.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Dr. Otunnu Massages Bummy Mzungu Babe

Angela, Minister Banyenzaki Reunite

City Model, Beauty Kyng in a Rare Photo-Shoot

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.