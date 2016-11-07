Beach Soccer League: Mutesa 1 Royal University, MUBS To Square Off In Final

Quarter finals:

YMCA 09 – 04 Kabalagala Rangers

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 7 – 4 Stormers

Nkumba Select 12 – 05 Kampala International University (KIU)

Mutesa 1 Royal University 05 – 04 St Lawrence University

Semi-finals:

YMCA 4-7 MUBS

Nkumba Select 4 (1) – 1 (2) Mutesa 1 Royal University

Final Day of the season – Sunday, 25th June 2017:

Third place play off: Nkumba Select Vs YMCA – 2 p.m

Final: MUBS Vs Mutesa 1 Royal University – 4 p.m, at Lido Beach, Entebbe

Two time winners MUBS will face Mutesa 1 Royal University in the final of the 2016/17 FUFA National beach soccer league on Sunday, 25th June 2017 at Lido Beach, Entebbe.

The development was confirmed after the play off quarter and semi final show down at Lido beach in Entebbe on Sunday.

Mutesa 1 Royal University defeated last year’s champion, Nkumba Select 2-1 in post-match penalties after a 4 all draw in normal time.

MUBS, winners in 2013 and 2014, won convincingly 7-4 against YMCA in the other semi-final match.

Ben Ocen led MUBS’ assault with a well converted hat-trick. Isma Kawawulo (brace), Maxwell Okello and Julius Zimula scored for Charles Ayiekho’s side.

Hamim Ssemakula, Derrick Tekkwo and Allan Zirimenya (2) got the goals for YMCA, coached by Emmanuel Amagu.

Earlier, there were four matches of the quarter finals that opened the day.

YMCA humbled Kabalagala Rangers 9-4 with Ssemakula notching a hat-trick to top score in the fixture.

Nkumba Select humiliated KIU 12-5. Hassan Nana Kivumbi excelled with three individual goals for the reigning champions, and so, was KIU’s Farouk Banga (3 goals).

MUBS were 7-4 winners past Stomers and Mutesa 1 Royal University pipped St Lawrence in the derby duel.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman, also a newly elected delegate to the FUFA General Assembly, Deo Mutabazi appreciated all the participating clubs right from last September when the league kicked off.

He also lauded the partners and FUFA for supporting the game thus far.

‘We are nearing the climax of the league next week. In a special way, I would like to thank all the clubs that have pushed on up to where we are now. I thank FUFA for the supportive arm and all the partners and team sponsors. This has been another successful season with only two matches left’ Mutabazi said.

The third place play off between Nkumba Select and YMCA will open the final day before the grand finale.

All the matches will take place on Sunday, 25th June 2017 at Lido beach.

The third placed club will smile home with bronze medals and beach soccer balls.

The losing finalist will get silver medals, balls and other accompanying prizes.

Besides the trophy, the winners will get gold medals, a prize money and other items.

