Barbie’s Sister Introduces Chief Viewer Of Her Eclipse

Brigette Itungo who is a sister to Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi couldn’t brave lonely cold nights anymore and therefore decided to enter the 2017 with a lover.

She publically gave the keys to the one Daniel Harold Dramiga to access everywhere others couldn’t access in her life.

“2016 came with so much goodness I must say. Needless to mention is the 29.12.2016. Let’s do this 2017! And to you my ladies, thanks for making this happen you added color to the day. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

The introduction could not leave Barbie silent, thus she took to her Facebook page where she expressed what her heart felt for the young sister.

“My little sister had the most amazing giveaway ceremony yesterday. Our huge family which happens to have very many tall handsome boys welcomed another dark, strong, very tall and soft-spoken brother. Congratulations@ D. Harold Dramiga and Brigette Shane. You know I’m happy for you two,” she wrote.

This website understands that Dramiga is a Ugandan soldier that serves in the US Army.