Bad Weather Scares She Pearls

By Emmanuel Sekago

The weather condition in Botswana isn’t favoring the Uganda She Pearls netball team, since their arrival in Gaborone. The team is accommodated at Oasis Motel which is 6km away from Gaborone with two other countries Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados.

Its only on Wednesday when the team moved out to the competition venue for accreditation but all covered in warm clothes.

Yesterday (Thursday) The Pearls had a training session in morning for 2 hours at the University of Botswana arena, the venue that will be hosting most of the games.

Talking to Pepper Sport on Phone after training, Coach Nelson James Bogere said that although the weather isn’t that favorable, he has hope that the girls will get used before their opening game this weekend on Sunday when they take on Malaysia youth Team at 1400hrs at Ditshupo Hall.

Bogere says his focus is on ball shooting and defending which he believes are key in determining the results.

He took four shooters Seera Zzam, Kevin Aber, Sharif Nalukuma and Irene Eyaru at shooting range and defenders; captain Joan Nampungu and Shafie Nalwanjja whom he thinks are more skilled in blocking and marking off opponents

“We have no injuries, everything is moving on well as planned, the diet is okay and the girls are looking forward for tomorrow(Friday )training at Ditshupo Hall at 1400hrs where they will be playing their opening match and the competition committee has given them one hour of testing the arena. With group opponents, its only Jamaica poses a threat us as the whole squad is dominated by only tall players and having finished 2rd runners up in the 2013 World Youth Netball championship hosted in Glassgow, Scotland while for the Hosts Botswana, it’s a walk because majority on the squad of She Pearls once played them in the Qualifiers and beaten them (48-39) to finish 3rd in the qualifiers. So my target is to see that Uganda gets through group stages after that we shall handle each game on its day,” Coach Bogere remarked.