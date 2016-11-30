BAD ECONOMY: ‘Big Names’ Bounced at St Mary’s Stadium Over Entrance Fee

Security at St Mary’s Kitende stadium on Tuesday showed a no nonsense character when it blocked the self-proclaimed ‘Big Names’ from entering without presenting tickets.

Vipers FC on Tuesday was playing a Uganda premier league game with Proline FC.

However, fans got shocked to see security at the entrance stopping club officials from entering without paying. Some of those who were embarrassed at the gate include; the club ambassador Wycliffe Luyombya, Tadeus Kitandwe the coordinator of Azam TV Clue, URA FC player Hamis Kiiza Diego, and the old boy of the club Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

It should be noted that Vipers FC management set constant fees for its fans to watch home match at Ordinary @10,000 and VIP @20000 respectively.

But it is surprising that these self-proclaimed big names could not raise this little money, reason why they were bounced at the entrance.

Several journalists from media houses around Kampala who are used to fluking matches were also bounced and ordered to either cough the money or disappear from the club premises.