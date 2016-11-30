Bad Black Faces Arrest Over Faked Child Kidnap

Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black, who was released from jail a few months back for defrauding a British Investor David Greenhalgh of over Shs11Bn, now faces arrest for allegedly faking the kidnap of her child.

According to Pepper Snoops, Bad Black filed a case of child kidnap at Katwe police, claiming that her half-caste son only identified as Jonathan, whom she produced with a Portuguese pensioner, had been kidnapped.

However, after investigating the matter, the police discovered that Bad Black had faked the kidnap and the child at a hotel in Nairobi, where he had been residing for several days.

Matters worsened after the Kenyan police also contacted their counterparts in Uganda, assuring that that Bad Black’s child was well, but that she had refused to clear hotel bills, reason why he and the caretaker had been detained.

Kenyan police thereafter delivered Jonathan to the Ugandan embassy in Nairobi, where Black has since abandoned him.

However, other sources reveal that Bad Black has been using these fake kidnap claims to extort money from the kid’s father for a long time, only that this time round things backfired.

By the time AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi died this morning, he had finalized processing the file on which Bad Black would be arrested for giving police false information, which is a criminal act.