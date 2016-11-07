AU Rep Commends The Work Of UPDF In Somalia

Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, has held talks with senior military officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Force to review the security of the area under UPDF control.

The three-hour meeting focused on the status of security in the area referred to as sector one, which includes Banadir in Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle region.

Ambassador Madeira, who was accompanied by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Osman Noor Soubagleh, was briefed on the security situation in the sector by the Ugandan Contingent Commander, Brig. Kayanja Muhanga.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has managed to bring relative peace and security in the area and is currently helping Somali security forces administer law and order in sector one.

Speaking after the meeting, the SRCC described the discussions as crucial, saying sector one was of strategic importance in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Brig. Muhanga said the UPDF will continue working closely with the local population to help AMISOM meet its mandate of securing Somalia.