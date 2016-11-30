AU Hails Uganda for Maintaining Peace and Stability in Somalia

The African Union has hailed the Government of Uganda for its active role in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira spoke during a medal awarding ceremony held in Mogadishu for Ugandan soldiers.

The medals were awarded to Battle Group 18 of the Uganda People’s Defence Force serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) whose tour of duty in Somalia has come to an end.

“Uganda could have remained in Kampala, but it understood very early that if Somalia remained what it was in 2007, it couldn’t consider itself safe. This was so evident in 2010 when Uganda was attacked by the enemy that is operating in Somalia,” Madeira.

He urged Ugandan troops to remain and ensure that Somalia is liberated from Al Shabab militants.