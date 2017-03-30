Menu

Athletes Sweat At First National Trials

By Emmanuel Sekago

The first national trial saw some good season openers, Chebet Esther run 2:03.2 in 800m close to her pb 2:03.0.

Emong David silver medallist from the Paralympics ran the race of his life in the 1500m. He was leading with 50m to go though Etiau Rashid kicked to win in 3:54.2 and Emong making a pb of 3:54.7 in 3rd place.

There were some good runs in the 400m by the youth athletics like Obonyo Alex running 49.4 and Layeng Eric 49.6 they need 49.25/49.1 to qualify for the World U18 in Nairobi in July 2017.

 Selected Results

100m Heat 1

Women

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 13.0

2 Amoo Jackline Gombe 13.7

3 Chelimo Patricia Rock High 14.8

4 Acen Justine Sheema 15.3

5 Farida Musa Mandela 16.5

6 Sharon Asha Mandela 16.9

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Apolot Margaret KCCA 12.6

2 Wonruku Stella Prisons 12.9

3 Akol Scovia Soroti 13.2

4 Adokorach Brenda Gombe 13.6

5 Akullu Melisa Gayaza 14.1

6 Nabuule Hajara Airforce 15.0

Aroma Emmanuella UWA DQ

200m Heat 1

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Apolot Margaret KCCA 26.1

2 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 26.6

3 Oroma Emmanuella UWA 26.8

4 Abuu Sandra Ndejje 27.2

5 Apolot Ruth Prisons 27.5

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Awidi Victoria Gombe ss 27.5

2 Adokorach Brenda Gombe ss 28.0

3 Amoo Jackline Gombe ss 28.5

4 Akullu Melisa Gayaza 30.3

5 Nabuule Hajara Airforce 30.4

400m Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Nabirye Nasiba KCCA 57.0

2 Abuu Sandra Ndejje 61.2

3 Chelimo Patricia Rock High 61.6

4 Aloyo Monica Gombe ss 64.8

5 Aketch Nancy Gombe ss 68.7

6 Acen Justine Sheema 77.1

7 Nakalema Sharifa Mandela 81.1

800m Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Chebet Esther Serere 2:03.2

2 Nishimwe Betty Rwanda 2:10.2

3 Nabirye Nasiba KCCA 2:11.4

4 Wonruku Stella Prisons 2:20.7

5 Iribagra Honoline Rwanda 2:21.8

6 Apio Angella Olila High School 2:25.5

7 Amai Felistar Tororo 2:28.2

8 Nabugosiri Martha Airforce 2:57.6

5000m Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Nantumbwe Cissy Standard 17:51.2

2 Cherubet Juliet Ndejje 18:02.2

3 Nagwandala Merab MUBS 19:37.2

4 Nalagwa Moureen UAFA 20:22.5

5 Siloam Rachael UAFA 22:29.2

Javelin Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance

1 Lalam Josephine Police 45.09

2 Awich Victoria Gombe ss 42.34

3 Mirembe Peace Airforce 41.92

4 Anek Winnie Ndejje 41.87

Long Jump Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance

1 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 5.13

2 Awidi Victoria Gombe ss 4.91

3 Nabassa Jane Ndejje 4.88

4 Aketch Nancy Gombe ss 4.33

5 Acheng Justine Kyogera 3.53

Men

100m Heat 1

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Abdul Kadri MUK 11.4

2 Sizza Rashid Airforce 11.7

3 Manzi Pidson Moyo 12.0

4 Deng Jacob Mandela College 12.3

5 Oonyu Michael Moyo 12.4

6 Kamya Sinani Mandela College 12.6

7 Matte Maurice MUK 13.9

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Bahemuka Ronald KCCA 11.2

2 Nkeshimana Prosper UAFA 11.5

3 Ekea Michael KCCA 11.9

4 Kivumbi Emmanuel UAFA 12.2

Biraga Bashir UAFA DQ

Olibo John Serere DQ

Heat 3

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Obua Jonathan Kyambogo 11.1

2 Obura Rodgers Tororo 11.5

3 Etumu Daniel Kyambogo 11.8

4 Tumwesigye Tonny UAFA 12.0

5 Matovu Jonathan Airforce 12.2

6 Ochen Musa Nampunge 12.8

Heat 4

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Hasahya Bernard Tororo 11.2

2 Oyuku Benson Prisons 11.5

3 Oleng Maxwell UPDF 11.9

4 Manzi Solomon MUK 12.1

5 Onyango Derrick UAFA 12.3

6 Kalinda Dennis Airforce 12.5

7 Matadi Richard UAFA 12.7

Oija Fred KCCA DQ

Heat 5

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Isabirye Musa Prisons 10.5

2 Adome Pius Police 10.7

3 Nyeko Geofrey Prisons 11.1

4 Ochira John UAFA 11.3

5 Kakaire Sam Airforce 11.5

6 Inebulwa Denis UPDF 11.7

Tooroma Gerald Ndejje DQ

Apollo Yaeri UAFA DQ

200m Heat 1

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Erimu Kokas Nampunge 23.0

2 Etumu Daniel Kyambogo 23.5

3 Sizza Rashid Airforce 23.8

4 Tumwesigye Tonny UAFA 24.0

5 Bwagga Bashir UAFA – Paralympics 24.2

6 Manzi Pidson Moyo 24.6

7 Deng Jacob Mandela 24.8

8 Oonyu Michael Moyo 25.1

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Bahemuka Ronald KCCA 22.7

2 Oija Fred KCCA 23.4

3 Ekea Michael KCCA 24.0

4 Kivumbi Emmanuel UAFA 24.6

5 Matovu Jonathan Airforce 24.8

6 Epoit Nathan Airforce 25.1

7 Kamya Sinani Mandela 29.2

Heat 3

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Nuwagaba Emmanuel Mbarara 22.4

2 Asasha Bernard Tororo 22.6

3 Ochira John UAFA 22.9

4 Asiimwe Patrick KCCA 23.1

5 Ezadi Gilbert Kakira 23.7

6 Kalinda Denis Airforce 23.8

Heat 4

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Nyeko Geofrey Prisons 23.1

2 Olibo John Serere 23.2

3 Apollo Yayeri UAFA 23.4

4 Oleng Maxwell UPDF 23.7

5 Odong Emmanuel Kiff KIU 23.9

6 Manzi Solomon MUK 24.1

7 Tibyasa Phabelf MUK 24.6

8 Ochen Musa Nampunge 26.6

Heat 5

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Adome Pius Police 21.5

2 Isabirye Musa Prisons 21.8

3 Obonyo Alex Serere 22.4

4 Ogwok Daniel Prisons 22.6

5 Nkeshimana Prosper UAFA 22.8

6 Abdul Kadri MUK 23.1

7 Kakaire Sam Airforce 23.6

400m Heat 1

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Obonyo Alex Serere 49.4

2 Okoth Robert Tororo 52.3

3 Osuge Emmanuel Serere 52.3

4 Ayo Jacob Gombe ss 52.7

5 Bayitta Job Kakira 54.1

6 Epoit Nathan Airforce 56.6

7 Musisi Abbey Mandela College 65.2

8 Bwire Alex Mandela College 66.9

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Ongee Simon Peter Ndejje 48.8

2 Anywar Johnson Ndejje 49.3

3 Layeng Eric Gombe ss 49.6

4 Obuto Solomon KU 50.1

5 Erimu Kokas Nampunge 50.5

6 Dradiga Tom Kakira 51.3

7 Jamono Edmond Ndejje 51.6

8 Ezadi Gilbert Kakira 52.0

1500m Heat 1

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Omusugu Nathan Jinja 4:07.4

2 Egonu Moses Serere 4:10.7

3 Ayoo Jacob Gombe ss 4:11.2

4 Byamugisha Justus Prisons 4:12.6

5 Chelangat Rajab Police 4:14.9

6 Nuwamanya Edmond UWA 4:20.6

7 Ssenfuma Godfrey Nampunge 4:23.9

8 Kimbowa Isaac Nampunge 4:29.2

9 Omoding James Prisons 4:31.6

10 Ayebale Benjamin Kyambogo 4:34.5

11 Okello Julius Kakira 4:34.7

12 Byaruhanga Brian UAFA 4:37.1

13 Tamale Joseph Mandela College 5:06.9

14 Byakutega Mahad UAFA 5:07.1

15 Saidi Kafeero Mandela College 5:12.7

16 Rufula Innocent UAFA 5:18.9

Heat 2

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Etiau Rashid KCCA 3:54.2

2 Turihohabwe Fortunate Ndejje 3:54.6

3 Emong David Prisons 3:54.7 Paralympics

4 Apenyo Bekele Gombe ss 3:55.4

5 Ongom Timothy KCCA 3:57.9

6 Kibet Joshua Serere 3:58.7

7 Ngeyo Paul Ndejje 4:01.7

8 Ogit Francis Kakira 4:09.3

9 Osuge Emmanuel Serere 4:12.2

10 Olweny Kenneth Gombe ss 4:15.2

11 Jamono Edmond Ndejje 4:17.9

12 Ayeko Michael Prisons 4:18.6

13 Arop Michael Prisons 4:20.9

14 Obalim Samuel Ndejje 4:21.4

15 Kaggwa Kizito KCCA 4:23.4

10000m Finals

Pos Full Names Affiliation Time

1 Mutai Ezra Ndejje 29:40.9

2 Ssebuuma Gonzaga UAFA 29:45.3

3 Andiema Allan Standard 30:39.7

4 Niozima Oscar UAFA 31:11.3

5 Akankwasa Jonathan UAFA 31:27.7

Javelin

Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance

1 Ocaya David Ndejje 59.87

2 Wokorach Jacob Ndejje 52.90

3 Anywar Johnson 46.31

Discus

Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance

1 Wokorach Jacob Ndejje 36.42

2 Odong Martin Prisons 34.05

3 Oyet Richard Police 33.79

Triple Jump

Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance

1 Okwera James Ndejje 14.98

2 Luketo George Ndejje 14.87

3 Odongo Denish Gombe ss 14.74

4 Bitek Francis Ndejje 14.52

