Athletes Sweat At First National Trials
By Emmanuel Sekago
The first national trial saw some good season openers, Chebet Esther run 2:03.2 in 800m close to her pb 2:03.0.
Emong David silver medallist from the Paralympics ran the race of his life in the 1500m. He was leading with 50m to go though Etiau Rashid kicked to win in 3:54.2 and Emong making a pb of 3:54.7 in 3rd place.
There were some good runs in the 400m by the youth athletics like Obonyo Alex running 49.4 and Layeng Eric 49.6 they need 49.25/49.1 to qualify for the World U18 in Nairobi in July 2017.
Selected Results
100m Heat 1
Women
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 13.0
2 Amoo Jackline Gombe 13.7
3 Chelimo Patricia Rock High 14.8
4 Acen Justine Sheema 15.3
5 Farida Musa Mandela 16.5
6 Sharon Asha Mandela 16.9
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Apolot Margaret KCCA 12.6
2 Wonruku Stella Prisons 12.9
3 Akol Scovia Soroti 13.2
4 Adokorach Brenda Gombe 13.6
5 Akullu Melisa Gayaza 14.1
6 Nabuule Hajara Airforce 15.0
Aroma Emmanuella UWA DQ
200m Heat 1
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Apolot Margaret KCCA 26.1
2 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 26.6
3 Oroma Emmanuella UWA 26.8
4 Abuu Sandra Ndejje 27.2
5 Apolot Ruth Prisons 27.5
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Awidi Victoria Gombe ss 27.5
2 Adokorach Brenda Gombe ss 28.0
3 Amoo Jackline Gombe ss 28.5
4 Akullu Melisa Gayaza 30.3
5 Nabuule Hajara Airforce 30.4
400m Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Nabirye Nasiba KCCA 57.0
2 Abuu Sandra Ndejje 61.2
3 Chelimo Patricia Rock High 61.6
4 Aloyo Monica Gombe ss 64.8
5 Aketch Nancy Gombe ss 68.7
6 Acen Justine Sheema 77.1
7 Nakalema Sharifa Mandela 81.1
800m Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Chebet Esther Serere 2:03.2
2 Nishimwe Betty Rwanda 2:10.2
3 Nabirye Nasiba KCCA 2:11.4
4 Wonruku Stella Prisons 2:20.7
5 Iribagra Honoline Rwanda 2:21.8
6 Apio Angella Olila High School 2:25.5
7 Amai Felistar Tororo 2:28.2
8 Nabugosiri Martha Airforce 2:57.6
5000m Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Nantumbwe Cissy Standard 17:51.2
2 Cherubet Juliet Ndejje 18:02.2
3 Nagwandala Merab MUBS 19:37.2
4 Nalagwa Moureen UAFA 20:22.5
5 Siloam Rachael UAFA 22:29.2
Javelin Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance
1 Lalam Josephine Police 45.09
2 Awich Victoria Gombe ss 42.34
3 Mirembe Peace Airforce 41.92
4 Anek Winnie Ndejje 41.87
Long Jump Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance
1 Mukyala Zerida Ndejje 5.13
2 Awidi Victoria Gombe ss 4.91
3 Nabassa Jane Ndejje 4.88
4 Aketch Nancy Gombe ss 4.33
5 Acheng Justine Kyogera 3.53
Men
100m Heat 1
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Abdul Kadri MUK 11.4
2 Sizza Rashid Airforce 11.7
3 Manzi Pidson Moyo 12.0
4 Deng Jacob Mandela College 12.3
5 Oonyu Michael Moyo 12.4
6 Kamya Sinani Mandela College 12.6
7 Matte Maurice MUK 13.9
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Bahemuka Ronald KCCA 11.2
2 Nkeshimana Prosper UAFA 11.5
3 Ekea Michael KCCA 11.9
4 Kivumbi Emmanuel UAFA 12.2
Biraga Bashir UAFA DQ
Olibo John Serere DQ
Heat 3
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Obua Jonathan Kyambogo 11.1
2 Obura Rodgers Tororo 11.5
3 Etumu Daniel Kyambogo 11.8
4 Tumwesigye Tonny UAFA 12.0
5 Matovu Jonathan Airforce 12.2
6 Ochen Musa Nampunge 12.8
Heat 4
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Hasahya Bernard Tororo 11.2
2 Oyuku Benson Prisons 11.5
3 Oleng Maxwell UPDF 11.9
4 Manzi Solomon MUK 12.1
5 Onyango Derrick UAFA 12.3
6 Kalinda Dennis Airforce 12.5
7 Matadi Richard UAFA 12.7
Oija Fred KCCA DQ
Heat 5
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Isabirye Musa Prisons 10.5
2 Adome Pius Police 10.7
3 Nyeko Geofrey Prisons 11.1
4 Ochira John UAFA 11.3
5 Kakaire Sam Airforce 11.5
6 Inebulwa Denis UPDF 11.7
Tooroma Gerald Ndejje DQ
Apollo Yaeri UAFA DQ
200m Heat 1
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Erimu Kokas Nampunge 23.0
2 Etumu Daniel Kyambogo 23.5
3 Sizza Rashid Airforce 23.8
4 Tumwesigye Tonny UAFA 24.0
5 Bwagga Bashir UAFA – Paralympics 24.2
6 Manzi Pidson Moyo 24.6
7 Deng Jacob Mandela 24.8
8 Oonyu Michael Moyo 25.1
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Bahemuka Ronald KCCA 22.7
2 Oija Fred KCCA 23.4
3 Ekea Michael KCCA 24.0
4 Kivumbi Emmanuel UAFA 24.6
5 Matovu Jonathan Airforce 24.8
6 Epoit Nathan Airforce 25.1
7 Kamya Sinani Mandela 29.2
Heat 3
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Nuwagaba Emmanuel Mbarara 22.4
2 Asasha Bernard Tororo 22.6
3 Ochira John UAFA 22.9
4 Asiimwe Patrick KCCA 23.1
5 Ezadi Gilbert Kakira 23.7
6 Kalinda Denis Airforce 23.8
Heat 4
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Nyeko Geofrey Prisons 23.1
2 Olibo John Serere 23.2
3 Apollo Yayeri UAFA 23.4
4 Oleng Maxwell UPDF 23.7
5 Odong Emmanuel Kiff KIU 23.9
6 Manzi Solomon MUK 24.1
7 Tibyasa Phabelf MUK 24.6
8 Ochen Musa Nampunge 26.6
Heat 5
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Adome Pius Police 21.5
2 Isabirye Musa Prisons 21.8
3 Obonyo Alex Serere 22.4
4 Ogwok Daniel Prisons 22.6
5 Nkeshimana Prosper UAFA 22.8
6 Abdul Kadri MUK 23.1
7 Kakaire Sam Airforce 23.6
400m Heat 1
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Obonyo Alex Serere 49.4
2 Okoth Robert Tororo 52.3
3 Osuge Emmanuel Serere 52.3
4 Ayo Jacob Gombe ss 52.7
5 Bayitta Job Kakira 54.1
6 Epoit Nathan Airforce 56.6
7 Musisi Abbey Mandela College 65.2
8 Bwire Alex Mandela College 66.9
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Ongee Simon Peter Ndejje 48.8
2 Anywar Johnson Ndejje 49.3
3 Layeng Eric Gombe ss 49.6
4 Obuto Solomon KU 50.1
5 Erimu Kokas Nampunge 50.5
6 Dradiga Tom Kakira 51.3
7 Jamono Edmond Ndejje 51.6
8 Ezadi Gilbert Kakira 52.0
1500m Heat 1
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Omusugu Nathan Jinja 4:07.4
2 Egonu Moses Serere 4:10.7
3 Ayoo Jacob Gombe ss 4:11.2
4 Byamugisha Justus Prisons 4:12.6
5 Chelangat Rajab Police 4:14.9
6 Nuwamanya Edmond UWA 4:20.6
7 Ssenfuma Godfrey Nampunge 4:23.9
8 Kimbowa Isaac Nampunge 4:29.2
9 Omoding James Prisons 4:31.6
10 Ayebale Benjamin Kyambogo 4:34.5
11 Okello Julius Kakira 4:34.7
12 Byaruhanga Brian UAFA 4:37.1
13 Tamale Joseph Mandela College 5:06.9
14 Byakutega Mahad UAFA 5:07.1
15 Saidi Kafeero Mandela College 5:12.7
16 Rufula Innocent UAFA 5:18.9
Heat 2
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Etiau Rashid KCCA 3:54.2
2 Turihohabwe Fortunate Ndejje 3:54.6
3 Emong David Prisons 3:54.7 Paralympics
4 Apenyo Bekele Gombe ss 3:55.4
5 Ongom Timothy KCCA 3:57.9
6 Kibet Joshua Serere 3:58.7
7 Ngeyo Paul Ndejje 4:01.7
8 Ogit Francis Kakira 4:09.3
9 Osuge Emmanuel Serere 4:12.2
10 Olweny Kenneth Gombe ss 4:15.2
11 Jamono Edmond Ndejje 4:17.9
12 Ayeko Michael Prisons 4:18.6
13 Arop Michael Prisons 4:20.9
14 Obalim Samuel Ndejje 4:21.4
15 Kaggwa Kizito KCCA 4:23.4
10000m Finals
Pos Full Names Affiliation Time
1 Mutai Ezra Ndejje 29:40.9
2 Ssebuuma Gonzaga UAFA 29:45.3
3 Andiema Allan Standard 30:39.7
4 Niozima Oscar UAFA 31:11.3
5 Akankwasa Jonathan UAFA 31:27.7
Javelin
Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance
1 Ocaya David Ndejje 59.87
2 Wokorach Jacob Ndejje 52.90
3 Anywar Johnson 46.31
Discus
Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance
1 Wokorach Jacob Ndejje 36.42
2 Odong Martin Prisons 34.05
3 Oyet Richard Police 33.79
Triple Jump
Pos Full Names Affiliation Distance
1 Okwera James Ndejje 14.98
2 Luketo George Ndejje 14.87
3 Odongo Denish Gombe ss 14.74
4 Bitek Francis Ndejje 14.52