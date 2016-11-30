Asamoah Gyan Found Guilty Of Unethical Hair Style In UAE

If Asamoah Gyan and Omar Abdulrahman have been found guilty of having unethical hair, then what happens if Marouane Fellaini moves to the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

In one of the most bizarre stories we’ve come across in recent weeks, former Sunderland striker Gyan (pictured above) is among 46 players who have been found to breach UAE league rules on appropriate hairstyles.

Gyan is currently sporting a mohawk style cut and is guilty of sporting a ‘Qaza’ hairstyle, which include mohawks, because only part of the head is shaved, leaving other parts unshaven.

UAEFA Disciplinary Committee have also deemed that Omar Abdulrahman’s haircut does not fit the new criteria for ethical haircuts:

Middle Eastern football site Ahdaaf explained the situation on Twitter, and we are all slightly confused:

Its left us all scratching our heads.

Paul Pogba definitely won’t be moving to the Arabian Gulf League anytime soon.

Ahdaaf tweeted: ‘UAEFA Disciplinary Committee deem that Omar Abdulrahman’s haircut does not fit the new criteria for ethical haircuts in the#AGLeague.’

They added: ‘This comes after a new law by the UAEFA which states that players have to abide by certain guidelines for haircuts.#AGLeague.’

’46 other players in the #AGLeague, amongst them Leonardo and Asamoah Gyan, were also amongst the list of players who had unethical haircuts.’

-from thesportingbible