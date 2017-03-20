Aruu County Bi-election Splits FDC

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has been split by the bid for the Aruu county Member of Parliament seat.

Pepper Snoops have established that FDC stalwarts are torn between two Party candidates; Lucy Aciro and Bernard Onen Okeny.

Whereas some Party officials support Aciro, others have vowed to support Okeny and ensure that he wins. However, the internal wars within the FDC party have left their voters in Arru County very confused. At first, they were being urged to support Aciro, who had the FDC party blessing but by dawn of today they were being told to support Okeny.

Meanwhile, Aciro, after learning that some FDC stalwarts support Okeny, decided to contest as an Independent. But the Party spokesperson Hussein Lubega insisted yesterday during a press conference that FDC supports Aciro.

The Aruu MP seat fell vacant after the NRM candidate James Nabinson Kidega petitioned court for a vote recount following the victory of FDC’s Aciro. The Electoral Commission has set April 6, 2017 as date for the bi-election.