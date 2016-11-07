Arua Men Only Good In Bed Not Work – RDC

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

ARUA: Majority of men, mainly from the rural Sub Counties of Arua district are only good in bed but not in working to feed their families, Swaib Toko, the Arua deputy RDC has said.

According to Toko, the men have these days left the responsibility of looking for food to their wives.

“Majority of our men now, don’t want to look for food but ask for it from their wives by force. They are only good in bed, and after producing the children, they again run away from responsibility,” Toko said.

Toko made the remarks while presiding over a function organized by Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) – Prevention plus project in partner with men to end gender based violence (GBV).

The function to mark Arua district’s belated Fathers’ day was held at Arivu Sub County Headquarters in Arua district on Monday.

“Men are the biggest perpetrators of GBV because every time they come home drunk and demand for food in vain, they start beating up their wives,” Toko explained.

Toko warned that effective September 1, 2017, Arua district will start impounding sachet waragi which he said, has been identified as the main factor driving men to beat their wives.

Similarly, Francis Edema, the Arivu Sub County LC3 Chairperson revealed that the rate of GBV is very high in his Sub County especially due to alcoholism.

Wilberforce Ojambo, a RHU staff urged men to respect their wives and learn to take responsibility of their children by educating them.

Ojambo also warned that cases of GBV have on several occasions, led divorce in the community.

Access services such as Reproductive Health services, HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B testing and Counseling services among others were also conducted during the function.