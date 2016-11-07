Arrest All Tricycle Riders Doing Commercial Passenger Business – Kamya Directs Police

The Minister for Kampala Hon. Betty Namisango Kamya has directed traffic police to arrest all tricycle riders commonly known as Tuktuk that will be found involving in commercial passenger business.

Addressing media today at her office, the minister said Tuku tuku’s are not licensed to carry passengers but are only licensed to operate in industrial areas to carry goods.

“These Tuktuk bodas are not meant for commercial passenger business, police should arrest and tuktuk rider found carrying passengers,” Kamya said.

Tuktuk drivers have on several occasions crushed with other transporters especially taxi Drivers in fight for passengers.

Meanwhile, the minister has also tasked police in one week to give her a report on the various violence that have been going on between taxi Drivers and the real master minders to see if they have been brought to book.