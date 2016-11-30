News From The Rest Of The Wold

Menu

Archbishop Lwanga Decries Domestic Violence

By Our Reporter

The archbishop of Kampala archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has decried the rampant cases of domestic violence in many Ugandan homes today.

The Archbishop raised this concern at Nsambya  on Sunday, during the official opening of a Youth Centre and Adoration Chapel.  Lwanga said that “Most of you youth misuse sex today.

Sex was given to you by God for procreation. And after misusing it you star becoming violent with each other.” Lwanga during his sermon also advised the youth to use all the gifts given to them profitably instead of turning them into sources of torment for themselves. He condemned especially men who subject their wives to domestic abuse.

