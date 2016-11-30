Anti Terrorism Bill Passed Amidst Controversy

Parliament has passed the Anti-terrorism Amendment (bill) 2017 after stiff resistance from law makers from all political sides.

The bill which aims at combating terrorism in all its manifestation has now been amended for the third time after other amendments in 2015 and 2016, which intended to define terrorism, acts of terrorism in line with the United Nation’s Convention against terrorism.

Now, with the new amendments seeking similar adjustments and to provide an interpretation for who may qualify for a “suspected terrorist,” members including Dokolo Souths Felix Okot Ogong and Butambala County’s Mohammad Muwanga Kivumbi posed resistance on grounds that the amendment would give high end powers to the minister of internal affairs and in turn be used against persons who disagree with the government.

The opposition chief whip Ibrahim Semujju and shadow attorney general Wilfred Nuwagaba also opposed the amendment saying that its intentions were only suspect since it was being amended for the third time, although they later submitted to the speaker’s guidance regarding legislation.