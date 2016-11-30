Anti-Kavera Bill Flops @EALA

By Our Reporter

Kigali

Members of The East African Legislative Assembly yesterday failed to pass the Anti-Kavera bill.

The EALA parliament sitting in Kigali failed to agree upon the bill to ban the Kavera and other polythene material after representatives from member states of Tanzania and Kenya objecting to the bill.

Whereas legislators from Uganda argued that the Kavera is deadly because it causes cancer to humans and is dangerous to soil, those from Kenya and Tanzania objected, arguing that the issues of the Kavera can be regulated and problems arising from the same controlled.

They also argued that their views from the East African Business Council have to be put into consideration before the Anti Kavera bill is enacted into law.

The EALA Speaker Dan Kidega referred the matter to May this year after the House failed to reach a consensus over the matter.