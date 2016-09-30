Another Ugandan singer loses car

Uganda’s dancehall star Rodney Y who calls himself Owentolomwe became the second singer in a space of one week to lose car.

Car registration number UAW311N (Black Runx) was stolen on Friday night at freedom city along Entebbe road.

“We still looking for the lost car….. The car is said to be in areas like Nyanama, Zaana, Namasuba, Ndeeba, Ndejje, Kikajjo, Bunamwaya, Kabowa, Wankulukuku, KuStar Kigo Lubowa AbaitaAbabiri, Seguku, Makindye, Katwe Kibuye, SalamaRoad, Mengo, Nateete Kabusu, Busega, Bulenga, Masaka Road, Mityana Road,” he wrote on his official Facebook page appealing residents to help him find it.

Freedom City is the very place where Spice Diana’s car was also stolen during Christmas when she was on stage performing.

Rodney Y came to the limelight last year for his hit, Kabako which helped him stage a successful show at Nyondo club where he raised money he bought his now stolen car.

It looks like the thieves are targeting singer’s cars since in 2016 police registered over four cases of car theft belonging to singers.