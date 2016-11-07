Another Masaka Road Accident Claims 9

Another fatal accident that happened along Masaka road (at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabadaaza trading centre) on Sunday evening left 9 dead and 13 with grave injuries.

This came when the taxi registration number UAW 171W which was travelling from Masaka to Kampala collided with the Toyota premio registration number UAM 215D, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka.

All the five occupants of the premio, including a toddler, perished in the accident while four of the deceased were taxi passengers.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Gombe hospital mortuary. Some of the injured were admitted to Gombe hospital while others were rushed to Buwama health centre III and the nearby clinics.

Police’s preliminary investigations indicated that the accident was caused by reckless driving by both drivers.

The wreckages of both cars were towed to Buwama Police Station.