Angry Youths Assault Mwenda Over Age Limit

By Our Reporters

Operating under “Protest Article 102(b),” a group of Ugandan youths from all political parties including NRM have resorted to targeting key supporters of Museveni’s right to rule for life by scrapping the age limit provisions in the Constitution.

They have created a very active whatsapp forum, administered by mostly youths at universities in the Diaspora. This whatsapp forum operates by selectively adding a number of key supporters of the scrapping of age limits onto their forum where they are abused and asked to justify why they want life presidency.

The verbal assaults have specifically been directed to Andrew Mwenda who has been having sleepless nights. He was overhead narrating his ordeal to staff at his Kamwokya-based offices to the effect that he these days can’t do any work as he is kept busy struggling to keep away from such forums.

“They have over 20 administrators whose work is to keep adding you onto their forum. You get out and someone immediately puts you back and the cyber harassment is becoming too much,” Mwenda was overhead explaining.

When he flees the forum, members follow him inbox and still post their hostile propaganda attacking him personally with trivial questions like those to do with his marital status. He has since resorted to blocking such numbers whenever he receives such messages relating to article 102(b).

Mwenda isn’t alone. Privatization and Investment minister Evelyn Anite has also been targeted and forcefully added onto this notorious whatsapp group. She abused the youths for days until she gave up and quit the group and blocked its administrators from accessing her inbox.

The youths abused her for days dismissing her as a sycophant out to serve one individual Museveni at the expense of posterity. Arua MP Col Ibrahim Abiriga is another Musevenist who has suffered the wrath of the young people who insist on describing themselves as Ugandans and not political party activists.

They have contemptuously altered his name to “ebiriga” which means the docile sheep. He tried to put up a fight but they subdued him on grounds his fake written English indicates he isn’t even sufficiently educated to be in the legislature.

Some have since threatened to scan all his academic discrepancies as contained in his case file in Nakawa Magistrates court for the world to see his academic inadequacies.

“We know why you are blindly supporting this. It’s because you want to hide behind Museveni to continue intimidating the concerned magistrate not to summon you,” one of the boys posted temporarily silencing Abiriga.

Simeo Nsubuga has also been forcefully conscripted on the group and continues to endure all manner of attacks. Simon Mulongo is also there and the personal attacks directed at him a few days ago forced him to denounce moves to scrap age limits and demanded the same for MPs.

The boys were skeptical arguing Mulongo is a Museveni spy out to conceal his support for life presidency. James Kakooza was also added and silenced by reference to his marital woes of a few years ago which saw his wife petition courts for divorce on grounds of incest.

Nakifuuma’s Kafeero Sekitoleko was also added and threatened to report to the IGP to get perpetrators arrested, teargased and tortured at Nalufenya but the boys didn’t give up. They assured him they are ready to die defending their country.

They insisted it was about freedom of expression which is well enshrined in Article 29 of the same Constitution. He backed off and stopped posting anything. They also added troubled Bukedea woman MP Anita Among and vowed to expose her sex secrets if she doesn’t denounce life presidency. She managed them by remaining quiet.

They also forcefully added Hillary Onek, the old man from Lamwo County. He managed their wrath by keeping quiet without posting anything and remains on the forum but without posting anything fearing to be character-assassinated. Many MPs including Ogenga Latigo and Anna Adeke are members on the group and rarely post.

They have occasionally posted urging the angry youths to tone down on personal attacks which Adeke argues may harden NRM MPs to scrap age limit. The forum administrators have this week planned to add Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo insisting that he declares where he stands on the ongoing debate.

They are also planning to get phone numbers of other first family members and add them on their “PROTECT ARTICLE 102(b)” whatsapp forum to blackmail them until they denounce life presidency.