Angella Katatumba Defies Odds, Pulls Huge Crowds at Charity Show

Songbird and sensational vocalist Angella Katatumba on Friday defied all the odds and pulled huge crowds for her charity show at Hotel Africana.

With several other big shows such as Jose Chameleone’s HitAfterHit show, PJ Powers, Oliver Mutkudzi, Angella did not seem to stand a chance to pull any crowds.

However, the acting Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Uganda in a surprising twist of events filled the seats at Nile Hall, one of the biggest halls at Africana Hotel.

With the theme “Build With Us”, proceeds from the show will go a long way to build Angel’s Centre for children with special needs.

The show that was highly attended by dignitaries, kicked out with rib cracking jokes from the MC of the night, Salvador Idringi who later on ushered in singer Fiina Mugerwa aka Masanyalaze who dropped on stage with some electrifying performances.

At about 10pm, super vocalist Angella Katatumba came on stage and winded up the night with soothing sounds of music.

Angel’s Center for Children with Special Needs (ACCSN) was formed after the founder’s (Mr. & Mrs. Niwagaba Alfred) experience in raising a child with Down syndrome in Belgium, Europe.

Two years of raising their son Abryl opened their eyes to the constraints of raising a child with disabilities (CWDs).