News From The Rest Of The Wold

‘I love and miss you so much Papa. I know you are in heaven with your beloved parents, brothers and friends having a wonderful reunion and watching over us.’

Those were the words of singer Angela Katatumba paying tribute to her dad Boney Katatumba who died yesterday at IHK in Kampala. He was 71.

Katatumba a prominent city businessman succumbed to complication of Intestinal Cancer and Asthma. He was admitted at IHK, had an operation but it was not successful.

While many thronged his home to mourn the jolly good man, his daughter remained strong and vowed instead not to mourn but to celebrate the life that her father lived.

‘I’m happy for him and I will celebrate his life. He told us to be strong, happy and positive. He was always jolly with us and loved us so much that every time we expected to get the best from him and we got it,’ said Angela.

“It is unfortunate, although I have to rejoice for his lifetime, you have to be strong, my father was a happy man and even when I looked at his body, he died smiling and it is like he is not dead, ” she added.

“He was my sweet darling and best friend.”

Katatumba will be laid to rest on Sunday at their family estate at Rwekishookye Bwenkooma, Mbarara after a funeral Mass at Nyamitanga Cathedral starting at 1pm.

On Saturday there will be another funeral Mass on Saturday at 8:00 at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala.