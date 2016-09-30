Andrew Mwenda Reacts To Accusations By FDC Supporters Calling Him Gay

The Veteran journalist and Independent Magazine proprietor, Andrew M. Mwenda is experiencing one of his tougher times following a ‘cold war’ with FDC strongholds.

Recently, Mwenda was accused of being gay by some section of FDC guys following his comments on their leader Kizza Besigye.

He said Besigye supporters are the stupidest people he has ever seen simply because they keep complaining they have won elections in all the four occasions Besigye has stood for presidency without taking a realistic action.

He challenged them to take over power by force like the Tunisians and Egyptians did to remove incumbent presidents.

This prompted the supporters to react by calling him all sorts of names including rapist, gay and masturbator among other weird names.

In a dossier he has posted on his facebook wall this afternoon, Mwenda jokingly admitted to all accusations and went ahead drive his point home, repeating it for the second time that the supporters of Besigye are the stupidest he has ever seen in history of politics.