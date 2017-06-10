Amb. Kezaala Loses Election Petition Again, Ordered to Pay Batambuze

By Stuart Yiga

Former Jinja Municipality Mayor, now Ambassador Muhammad Baswale Kezaala, has been ordered to pay the current Mayor Majid Batambuze costs; both at the High and Court of Appeal, after losing the case for the second time.

Kezaala who had been mayor for Jinja town for the last ten years, had accused Batambuze of carrying out a free bedbug fumigation exercise during campaigns as one of the ways to buy sympathy from voters.

In their ruling yesterday, the justices of the court; Richard Buteera, Paul Mugamba and Alfonse Owiny Dollo, upheld the judgment of Jinja High court judge Godfrey Namundi who earlier ruled in favour of Batambuze as the validly elected mayor of Jinja municipality.

This means that having dismissed Kezaala’s appeal, Majid Batambuze has been confirmed in office by the Court of Appeal as the Mayor of Jinja Municipality.

The trio justices unanimously ruled that Kezaala who was by then the Democratic Party (DP) National chairperson failed to prove voter bribery allegations against NRM’s Batambuze and other irregularities allegedly committed by the Electoral Commission.

Also in Lugazi Municipality, the NRM’s Deo Mbabazi Tumwesige defeated the Social Democratic Party’s John Bosco Asea Ozuma, in the Jinja High Court, basing on the same claims.

This has come barely a day after DP’s Brenda Nabukenya was also ordered by the Court of Appeal Justices; Steven Kavuma, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, and Paul Mugambe, to pay Luwero District Woman legislator, Lillian Nakate after failing to prove the bribery claims and non-compliance with the electoral laws.

At first, Justice David Batema had agreed with Nabukenya, and Nakate being dissatisfied, decided to appeal. However, Nabukenya insists that she had written to the Chief Justice, asking Justice Steven Kavuma to pull out of her case but she was never helped at all.