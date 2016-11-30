Amb. Kagimu, Siblings Fight Over Family Property

The family of late Democratic Party (DP) stalwart Ben Kiwanuka is involved in a bitter property wrangle, in which they accuse his eldest son Ambassador Maurice Peter Kagimu Kiwanuka of allegedly attempting to grab their late father’s estate.

According to our family sources, Kagimu has come under fire from his siblings, who accuse him of allegedly taking over their late father’s house located in Nalukolongo, Lubaga Division and claiming to personally own it.

They also fault Kagimu for allegedly renting out the house to South Sudanese refugees, who have since barred Kiwanuka’s other children and or relatives from accessing his residence.

Kagimu, who is the former Ugandan ambassador to Nigeria, is however also being cursed by his siblings and DP politicians, who accuse him of allegedly betraying Kiwanuka by joining the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) yet was a staunch DP stalwart.

His relatives now claim that Kagimu is being haunted by his late father’s ghost, which started by chasing him from the house and has continued to torment him wherever he goes.

However, by press time, Kagimu hadn’t been got to comment about the matter because he was reportedly on a business trip.