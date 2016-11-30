Am still in Uganda Federal Alliance – Kamya

The Minister for Kampala, Hon. Betty Namisango Kamya has refuted claims that her Uganda Federal Alliance Party was merged into the ruling National Resistance Movement.

“Uganda Federal Alliance still exists and I have no intention of merging it with NRM,”Kamya said.

She however said that the Federal Alliance National Executive committee only agreed to formalize the party’s cooperation with NRM to implement government programs.

Kamya said the party wanted to encourage its supporters to actively engage in government programs to eradicate poverty and increase on household incomes.

Social media reports had showed that Betty Kamya’s Party had been merged into NRM.