Alligators Maul Caretaker @ Crocodile Farm

The police are investigating circumstances under which an employee at a crocodile farm was mauled by crocodiles last week, which led to his death over the weekend.

Matia Magala, who was an employee of Katebo Camps Crocs, a private alligator farm in Mpigi district, died on Friday at Mulago hospital, where he had been rushed a few days before after allegedly being attacked by crocodiles he was feeding.

Henry Kinaalwa, a brother of the deceased said that “Magala was attacked by two crocodile as he tried to save a hen that had fallen into pond where they are being reared. One crocodile attacked in the chest and ribs, while another tore off his left leg with its sharp canines.”

After the attack, Magala was saved by the facility’s manager and other workers rushed him to a nearby health facility, before he was transferred to Mulago hospital, where he died on Friday.

Magala’s remains were transported to his ancestral home in Mpigi district for burial as the police continue with investigations, after recording statements from several employees at Katebo Camps Crocs. Magala is survived by a widow and three orphans.