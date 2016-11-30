All Set For Ug Health & Fitness Fun Expo

By Serestino Tusingwire

All is set for the first ever Ug Health and Fitness Fun Expo which is slated to take place on Sunday 26th March, 2017 at Uganda Museum. The event is organized by the East Africa book of records.

According to one of the organizers, Dr. Paul Bamutaze, the event comes at a time when fitness is a public outcry since gyms lack professionals to guide persons through useful exercises.

For that matter therefore, before the exercises, everyone will first undergo tests in order to determine which kind of exercises he/she can best enjoy.

“Before the exercises, we first carry out ECG tests (tests functionality of the heart) and glucose level tests to know the sugar levels in the body and then we recommend the suitable exercises,” Dr Bamutaze said.

He added that at the event, there will be a number of professional instructors from both within and outside the country that will help take each and every person through these fun-filled health exercises.

He listed the number of activities that will take place at the event. These include but not limited to;

Aerobics – Vigorous exercises that help in burning fats.

Zumba – Doing exercise within a tune of music.

Insarnity – Work on cardio exercises that help a person to hold up the heart and mussels.

Home exercise sessions – Where people will be taught the simple exercises they can do while at home.

Health checkups

Fit kids – Range of activities aimed at keeping a child fit and health.

Self defense demonstrations.

Lots of music and entertainment by DJs Slick Stuart and Roja; and live performance by Maurice Kilya and Cindy.

Exhibiton – of gym products, sports products, work out ware, nutrition cosmetics and beverages.

Other activities will include Yoga, Meditation, Volley ball, Rudo, Table Tennis, Board games among others.

“It will be a chill out day, home out of home, will see lots of the work out fashions and lots of music and entertainment, so everyone is encouraged to come and join us in our struggle get rid of health problems that can be caused by being unfit.” Dr. Bamutaze said.

He also stressed out that this will not be the end of such events since another one will be organized in October and will run for two days.

Besides, every last Saturday of the month, there will always be mini-sessions at the venue that will be communicated on 26th march, 2017.

Meanwhile, the tickets to this event can be booked via PayWay, with kids expected to buy it at only 5k, adults 20k, while VIPs at only 10k.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, the number to contact is 0782123000