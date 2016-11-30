All Eyes on World Cross-Country Championships Tomorrow

The World Cross-Country championships are taking place in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Sunday, the biggest global sports event the country has ever hosted.

The tourism ministry has been promoting the event, as Uganda becomes only the fourth African country to host the prestigious long-distance championships.

Kenya and Ethiopia have dominated the World Cross-Country Championships since 1981 and all eyes will be on the two East African rivals when the 2017 edition takes place tomorrow.

Kampala also marks the first time that senior women will race the distance of 10km (6 miles).

Defending champion Agnes Jebet Tirop, from Kenya, is one of 117 athletes from 34 countries competing.