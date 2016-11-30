Al-Shabab Dismisses Farmajo War Declaration

Al-Shabab has dismissed Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s declaration of war, a website affiliated to the militant group reports.

“Every Somali federal government leader has threatened to wipe out jihadists in this country. Farmajo just did what his former friends have done. His statements were just to please the West but will damage his reputation if he had one,” said Warfaa Kheyrdoon, an al-Shabab spokesman.

The group had increased its capabilities since Farmajo was prime minister in 2010, the spokesman said.

On Thursday Farmajo said Somalia was in a “state of war” against the group, and offered a 60-day amnesty for militants who have been “misled to believe the al-Qaeda ideology”.

He also reshuffled the country’s top security officials, appointing new chiefs of national security and intelligence, the commander of police and head of prison forces.

In February, the president said that al-Shabab had killed some 900 civilians in 2016.