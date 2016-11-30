Al-Shabab denies Kenya killed 31 of its Fighters

Al-Shabab has denied reports that its base in Badhade, southern Somalia, was attacked by Kenyan soldiers.

Earlier, Kenya’s government said that its soldiers killed 31 al-Shabab fighters and seized a number of weapons including improvised explosive devices

According to a government press release, the Kenyan army seized 11 AK-47 riffles, four improvised explosives, communication equipment, food and military uniforms.

The commissioner for the Badhade region told the BBC Somali service that an attack had taken place but could not confirm casualties.

Kenyan soldiers are part of the African Union force supporting the Somali government.

Kenya first deployed soldiers in Somalia in October 2011 in Operation Linda Nchi before they were absorbed into the United Nations-backed African Union Mission in Somalia the following year.