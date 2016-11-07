Al-Shabab Attacks Police Post in Kenya

Kenya’s security forces are currently involved in a battle with al-Shabab fighters who attacked a police post and destroyed a communication mast in the coastal county of Lamu, local media reports.

Witnesses told the Standard newspaper that the militant Islamists had also attacked a school during the dawn raid on the settlement of Pandanguo.

However, there is no confirmation of the attack on the school.

The Standard quotes the police boss of the coastal area, Philip Tuimur, as saying that the security forces are still engaged in a fight with the militants:

“The engagement is ongoing and we are waiting for more response from the ground,” he said.

The area has experienced multiple attacks from the militants, who are headquarted in neighbouring Somalia.

Last week, four pupils and four policemen were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in hit an explosive device in the small town of Kiunga, the Standard reports.

Today’s attack comes days after a top government official from the area called for an intense security operation in Boni forest, where the militants are believed to be operating from.