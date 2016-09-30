Akena’s Mother Attacks Kanyamunyu

By Alex Bukumunhe

A woman believed to be the mother to the late Kenneth Akena Watmon who was allegedly gunned down by businessman Kenneth Kanyamunyu attacked the suspects at court.

Dressed in yellow kitenge, the woman pointed at Mathew Kanyamunyu and told the widow to the late who was carrying the deceased’s baby saying; “that is the one who killed your husband.”

Immediately the widow broke down and wailed uncontrollably as she stormed out of court with her baby.

This was after Kanyamunyu together with his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and Brother Joseph Kanyamunyu appeared before Nakawa Grade I Magistrate Noah Sajabi for the mention of their case.

The prosecutor Rachael Nabwire informed court that investigations were still ongoing prompting Sajabi to adjourn the case to January 5, 2017 for them to return and be informed whether enough evidence has been found to warrant their committal to the High Court or none has been found so that they can be released.

Unlike the previous appearing two weeks ago when Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Anywar came and joined the Akena’s family members in the quest for justice this time she did not turn up.

It was her counterpart Ruth Aciro of Aruu North who came in company of

Akena’s relatives who were dressed in black T-shirts with inscription

“Justice for Akena.”

On Kanyamunyu’s side, there was a girl who exactly resembled Munwangari but the other three beautiful Kanyamunyu sisters who were in court last time did not turn up this time round.

It is alleged that on November 12, 2016 along Kampala – Jinja Highway opposite Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) and Malikh car bond Mathew and Joseph Kanyamunyu together with Munwangari caused the death of Akena.

Akena, a former Kasese District Community Development Officer is believed to have been shot by Mathew when his cars scratched the one Kanyamunyu was driving with his girlfriend along Jinja road.

It is said Akena went to apologize to Kanyamunyu, only for him to reach for his pistol and shot him in the stomach.

He later took him to Nakasero hospital claiming he was a Good Samaritan who was helping someone who had been shot by unknown assailants who wanted to finish off his girlfriend Munwangari but Akena allegedly told his brother and other people at Nakasero hospital that it was Kanyamunyu who had shot him.

Joseph was also arrested on suspicion that he is the one who hid the gun which was used in the shooting and investigations are still going on since the gun has not yet been declared recovered by the police.