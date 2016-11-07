Airtel, Facebook Partner To Increase Internet Access In Northern Uganda

Facebook and Airtel have partnered to establish a fibre optic network that runs from Gulu to Koboko, in a move that underlines the fact that digital information transmission is becoming the newest frontier for competition in the telecom sector

Industry stakeholders say the move will boost internet connectivity, business development and offer more support for mobile operator’s base stations across the greater northern Uganda region and further afield.

The Airtel Managing director is optimistic that this partnership will also go a long way in bridging the infrastructural gap currently affecting the equality of internet.

In his speech, Godfrey Mutabazi, the Executive Director Uganda Communication Commission said; “ICT is the fastest growing economic element in Uganda and I would like to applaud the organizations making this kind of investment and I believe it will develop the northen community.”