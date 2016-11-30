AIGP Kaweesi Wealth Shocks Police Bosses

By Our Reporter

Fallen Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi’s wealth has shocked both mourners and several officers in the Uganda Police Force (UPF).

Kaweesi, who was gunned down on Friday morning with his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Geoffrey Mambewa, was a very loaded man, who acquired wealth at a very young age.

This was revealed by some mourners who are at his ancestral home in Kitwekyanjovu, Lwengo district, where he left a state-of-the-art bungalow that has over 10 rooms, with extensions behind it. On top of this village mansion, he left another house in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb, from where he was driving to work the day he was killed.

However, few police officers of his age can afford such fancy assets and many of his peers wondered how he does it. He is also said to have had a huge farm in Kyazanga, Lyantonde district, specifically in Ndaggwe sub-county.

Locals there there reveal that he was planning to contest as Bukoto West Member of Parliament, reason why he was setting up several projects in the constituency.

Actually, locals in Kyazanga and Bukoto West who claim that he had constructed several boreholes and worked on many of their roads are aggrieved most by his murder, because of the development projects he had started up in their constituency.

But it is not common practice for serving police officers to go digging boreholes and setting up development projects, or mobilizing locals in certain parts of the country the way Kaweesi was doing, reason why many of his bosses are still shocked.