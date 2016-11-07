AIGP Kaweesi Assassinated At Kulambiro

The Uganda Police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi has been shot dead this morning.

Kaweesi has been shot by unknown gunmen as he was driving off his home in Kulambiro, Ntinda a city suburb of Kampala.

According to an eye witnesses: “the assassins were four riding on two boda boda all armed with guns. They fired several bullets and opened the doors of the VX land cruiser and shot more bullets again, then they put their guns in bags and drove away towards Kisasi town.”

Red pepper website understands that three people who occupied the car at the moment couldn’t escape the gunshots.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Emirian Kayima confirmed death of Kaweesi and named the other dead as bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

Kaweesi had been the Uganda police spokesperson since August 2016 when he was appointed to replace Fred Enanga.

Investigations into the assassination incident are still ongoing.

By Serestino Tusingwire