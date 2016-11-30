Africa’s Tallest Building To Be Set Up In Nairobi

Hass Group has announced that it has signed a KSh 20 billion agreement with the world’s largest Construction Company; China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSEC), to construct the tallest building in Africa in Nairobi’s business district of Upper Hill.

Speaking at the signing ceremony that was held at Kempinski Hotel in Beijing, Chairman of Hass Petroleum Group, Mr Abdinassir Ali Hassan described the signing as a ‘historic’ event and congratulated CSCEC on winning the contract after a long negotiation and tender process.

He said, “It has not been an easy road. CSCEC went through a rigorous tender system which they won over ten international companies including European, Turkish as well as other Chinese competitors. Hass Group awarding the contract to CSCEC demonstrates a stronger growing economic partnership between the Chinese Government and the Kenyan Government, and is a testament to Kenya’s economic and political stability. This project will give CSCEC a majestic entry point into Africa.”

Hass Towers, an iconic mixed use development set to open its doors in 2020, in Nairobi’s business district of Upper Hill. Construction of the foundations for Hass Towers is due to start in April this year, when the project will be officially launched in Kenya. Once complete, this record-breaking mixed use development will include Grade A offices, a 5-star Hilton hotel, plus a luxury retail and entertainment complex. Standing over 300 metres high with 67 storeys, the tallest tower is designed to represent ‘the height of African achievement’, considerably taller than the current record holder, the Carlton Centre in South Africa (at 50 floors and 223 m tall).

