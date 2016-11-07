Africa Facing 40m Jobs Shortfall By 2040 – Study

Parts of Africa could suffer a massive unemployment crisis by 2050, according to new research from the Tony Blair Institute.

“This would have serious implications: for the continent and its people, for the prosperity and stability of dozens of countries, and even for the global economy and security,” the research found.

The labour force in sub-Saharan Africa will be 823m by 2040, up from 395m in 2015. However, total number of jobs is only expected to hit 773m, leaving 50m people without a job.

The report found that countries with high economic potential – such as Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria and Sierra Leone – were failing to achieve growth.

It called for governments to pursue “inclusive growth” strategies and said countries such as Botswana, Ethiopia and Mauritius had made significant progress because political leaders had worked alongside stakeholders and development partners.

@BBC